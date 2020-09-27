New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Raymond James

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.16.
New Gold Company Profile
