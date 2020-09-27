New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Raymond James

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.16.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

