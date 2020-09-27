New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Raised to $2.00 at Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.66 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 100.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $59,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

