Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.47 Million

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report $109.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.80 million. Nautilus posted sales of $61.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $451.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $474.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $443.43 million, with estimates ranging from $399.70 million to $491.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. William Blair started coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

In related news, Director Marvin G. Siegert sold 25,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 63.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.10. 2,533,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.44 million, a P/E ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 2.32.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

