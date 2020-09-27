Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.30. Nautilus posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 213%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million.

NLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

In other news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $321,660.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,854.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,426,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,113,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 2,533,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,931. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 2.32.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

