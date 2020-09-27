Myomo (MYO) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Myomo (NYSE: MYO) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Myomo to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Myomo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Myomo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Myomo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05% Myomo Competitors -217.73% -66.38% -27.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Myomo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo $3.84 million -$10.71 million -0.24 Myomo Competitors $1.29 billion $182.03 million 40.49

Myomo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Myomo. Myomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Myomo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Myomo Competitors 369 1229 2006 103 2.50

Myomo presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Myomo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Myomo is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Myomo has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myomo’s peers have a beta of 0.76, meaning that their average stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Myomo peers beat Myomo on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

