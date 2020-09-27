MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) vs. HubSpot (NASDAQ:HUBS) Financial Comparison

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and MTBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -9.50% -3.90% -1.61% MTBC -9.59% -13.10% -8.77%

This table compares HubSpot and MTBC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $674.86 million 19.85 -$53.75 million ($0.34) -864.79 MTBC $64.44 million 1.68 -$870,000.00 ($0.60) -14.18

MTBC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MTBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of MTBC shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of HubSpot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of MTBC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HubSpot and MTBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 4 15 0 2.79 MTBC 0 0 8 0 3.00

HubSpot presently has a consensus price target of $268.55, suggesting a potential downside of 8.67%. MTBC has a consensus price target of $11.94, suggesting a potential upside of 40.26%. Given MTBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MTBC is more favorable than HubSpot.

Risk & Volatility

HubSpot has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTBC has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HubSpot beats MTBC on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company markets its products through inbound go-to-market approach, marketing agency, and sales partners. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The company also provides a web-based EHR solution; healthcare claims clearinghouse services; transcription, coding, indexing, and other ancillary services; electronic data interchange services; talkEHR, a voice enabled EHR solution; business intelligence, customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions; comprehensive practice management services; telemedicine services; and patient experience management solutions. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinical staff that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. and changed its name to MTBC, Inc. in February 2019. MTBC, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

