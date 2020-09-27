Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 4,290 ($56.06) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,763.08 ($62.24).

RIO opened at GBX 4,733 ($61.85) on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 48.70 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,762.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,285.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of GBX 119.74 ($1.56) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.39%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

