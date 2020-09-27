Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has decreased its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $7.07.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

