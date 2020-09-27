Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has decreased its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of EDD stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

