Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €58.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.78 ($63.27).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €57.84 ($68.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €59.74 and a 200 day moving average of €51.44. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 12-month high of €62.90 ($74.00).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

