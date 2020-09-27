Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Mondelez International has raised its dividend by 51.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.
Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.
In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.
