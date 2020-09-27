Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend by 51.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

