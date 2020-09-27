Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Up 633.3% in September

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MITSY traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $360.00. 3,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.78. Mitsui & Co Ltd has a one year low of $247.60 and a one year high of $377.94.

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co Ltd had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co Ltd will post 29.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MITSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mitsui & Co Ltd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co Ltd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

