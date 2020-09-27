Micro Imaging Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Short Interest Update

Micro Imaging Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:MMTC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MMTC remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Micro Imaging Technology has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

