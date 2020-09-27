Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

MFGP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.05. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 32.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.