Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their hold rating on shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.72.

NASDAQ MIK opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.04. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

