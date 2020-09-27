Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 681.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MXF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.97. 69,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,497. Mexico Fund has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $15.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mexico Fund during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 908,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 97,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Fund during the first quarter valued at $161,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

