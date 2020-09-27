Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Receives $34.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MEI
traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.36. 302,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,714. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
