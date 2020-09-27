Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $17.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Methanex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.07.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 2.31. Methanex has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,992,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Methanex by 104.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 378,080 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 539.8% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 337,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 2.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,629,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,330,000 after purchasing an additional 320,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 97.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 240,207 shares during the period. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

