Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Sells $10,843.49 in Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $10,843.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,896.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CASH opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $642.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CASH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 181,513 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.