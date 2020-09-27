MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Down 23.3% Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $530,671.85 and approximately $45,825.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00100029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00242303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.83 or 0.01581941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00199727 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

