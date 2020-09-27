MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Short Interest Up 1,233.3% in September

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 1,233.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MDwerks stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. MDwerks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

Get MDwerks alerts:

MDwerks Company Profile

MDwerks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes healthcare technology solutions and provides services to the health care industry. It markets and leases digital pen technology, which includes sale of digital pens to healthcare providers, as well as provides funding to the healthcare provider industry.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for MDwerks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDwerks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.