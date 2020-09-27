MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Short Interest Up 1,233.3% in September

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 1,233.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of MDwerks stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. MDwerks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
MDwerks Company Profile
