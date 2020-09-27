MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.55.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $191.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.90. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $211.07.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $1,512,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,839,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,908 shares of company stock worth $9,856,179. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,687,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,966,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,606,000 after acquiring an additional 131,175 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

