Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $113.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $3,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,541 shares of company stock worth $67,821,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Match Group by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.75. 1,851,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,075. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $123.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

