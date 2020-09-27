Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $113.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $3,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $44,673,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,146,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 666,541 shares of company stock valued at $67,821,773. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $295,380,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 125.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,603 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 1,073.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,392,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $123.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

