Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $220.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.90. 252,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,698. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

