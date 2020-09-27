Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 28th

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,507 shares of company stock worth $1,379,526. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.39.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

