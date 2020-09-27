Mark Aslett Sells 1,500 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $114,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $113,940.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Mark Aslett sold 16,231 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $1,276,405.84.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Mark Aslett sold 35,776 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,023.68.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRCY. BofA Securities upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,453,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after buying an additional 17,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.