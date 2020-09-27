Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on OQMGF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of OQMGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

