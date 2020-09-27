Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Up 1,092.9% in September

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 1,092.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NWITY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Wah in a research report on Thursday.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Shares of NWITY opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.02. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.