Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $10.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,978.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 703.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 4,969,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,249,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.99. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

CenturyLink, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

