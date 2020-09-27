Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Short Interest Update

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GMDMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lucara Diamond in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucara Diamond in a report on Friday, September 4th.

GMDMF remained flat at $$0.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029. Lucara Diamond has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

