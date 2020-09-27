Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0169 on Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $696.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, DragonEX and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00100050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00242325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.01582645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00198905 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

