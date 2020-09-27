Liquidity Network (LQD) Market Capitalization Reaches $562,662.85

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $562,662.85 and $100,523.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00242074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00099663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.01580988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00199871 BTC.

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

