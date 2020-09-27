Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.28. Lions Gate Entertainment reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $813.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.91 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on LGF.A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

