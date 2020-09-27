Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LMNL. ValuEngine raised Liminal BioSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.23. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1,225.30% and a negative return on equity of 155.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.10% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

