Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Update

Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LFER remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 197,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Life On Earth has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.53.
About Life On Earth
