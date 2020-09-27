Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Update

Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LFER remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 197,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Life On Earth has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.53.

About Life On Earth

Life On Earth, Inc markets and sells functional beverages in the United States. It sells its products through distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc and changed its name to Life On Earth, Inc in February 2018. Life On Earth, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

