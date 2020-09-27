Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $12.66 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.66.
LADR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
