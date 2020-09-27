La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings. La Jolla Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on LJPC. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

LJPC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. 317,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,449. The firm has a market cap of $106.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.60. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $187,530.00. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 84,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $328,192.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 630,351 shares of company stock worth $2,379,498. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. FMR LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

