Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €51.70 ($60.82) price target on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €56.59 ($66.57).

Get Krones alerts:

ETR:KRN opened at €51.30 ($60.35) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.07. Krones has a one year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a one year high of €75.50 ($88.82). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.