Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $165,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,251.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KFY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. 273,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,486. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

