Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $1,001,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 519,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. 273,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,486. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

