Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €7.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KCO. Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.63 ($6.62).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of KCO opened at €5.28 ($6.21) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.25 and a 200-day moving average of €4.39. Kloeckner & Co SE has a one year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a one year high of €6.59 ($7.75). The company has a market cap of $526.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.