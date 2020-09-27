KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Receives $37.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.91. 3,862,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,986. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,801 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

