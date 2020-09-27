Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$65.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.48. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$25.67 and a 12-month high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$805.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$769.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KL. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.29.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

