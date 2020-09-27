Kevin Rendino Buys 6,300 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $11,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Kevin Rendino bought 915 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $1,784.25.

On Monday, August 24th, Kevin Rendino bought 22,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $42,816.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Kevin Rendino bought 8,520 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $16,358.40.

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $1.90 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 35.1% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 194,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 23.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the second quarter worth $34,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

