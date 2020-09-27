Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €28.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.08 ($49.50).

HLE opened at €41.04 ($48.28) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of -10.58. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1 year high of €50.85 ($59.82).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

