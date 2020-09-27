KekCoin (KEK) Price Up 51.1% This Week

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $151,023.95 and approximately $27.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KekCoin has traded up 51.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044836 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00028177 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00021910 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00015638 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000226 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

