KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KZMYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of KZMYY stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

