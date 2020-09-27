KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $66.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 70.6% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $33.94 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001587 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.01754295 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

KARMA Coin Trading

