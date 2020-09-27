Jupiter One Day Volume Reaches $49,704.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $176,067.43 and approximately $49,704.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00244170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00096539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.01530884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00195917 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.